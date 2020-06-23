All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:53 PM

2698 Bull Shoals Drive

2698 Bull Shoals Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2698 Bull Shoals Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

Located in the sought after Crossing at Fossil Creek Addition neighborhood, boastings 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is sure to please! Highlights include spacious family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, ample counter space and nice sized rooms with ceiling fans! Enjoy a large, landscaped backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment near I-35 and in the Eagle MT Saginaw ISD! This is the one to see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2698 Bull Shoals Drive have any available units?
2698 Bull Shoals Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2698 Bull Shoals Drive have?
Some of 2698 Bull Shoals Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2698 Bull Shoals Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2698 Bull Shoals Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2698 Bull Shoals Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2698 Bull Shoals Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2698 Bull Shoals Drive offer parking?
No, 2698 Bull Shoals Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2698 Bull Shoals Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2698 Bull Shoals Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2698 Bull Shoals Drive have a pool?
No, 2698 Bull Shoals Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2698 Bull Shoals Drive have accessible units?
No, 2698 Bull Shoals Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2698 Bull Shoals Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2698 Bull Shoals Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

