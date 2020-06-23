2698 Bull Shoals Drive

Amenities

Located in the sought after Crossing at Fossil Creek Addition neighborhood, boastings 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is sure to please! Highlights include spacious family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, ample counter space and nice sized rooms with ceiling fans! Enjoy a large, landscaped backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment near I-35 and in the Eagle MT Saginaw ISD! This is the one to see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.