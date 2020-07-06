266 Alden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Beautiful Everman ISD Home - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/860686?source=marketing



This home is stunning! Three bedroom, two bath, two story home with upstairs bonus room and attached two car garage. Stained concrete flooring in the kitchen, vinyl planks and new carpeting on stairs and second floor! This home features a large yard and located in the Everman ISD.



Near E. Ray Elementary & Everman High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Se Habla Espanol!



(RLNE2079982)