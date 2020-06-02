All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2650 Burchill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2650 Burchill Road
Last updated August 18 2019 at 1:51 AM

2650 Burchill Road

2650 Burchill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2650 Burchill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Burchill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated; 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Fort Worth, TX.

This home is the definition of not judging a book by it's cover. The interior has been completely renovated, the space in this house is massive, and we just know you'll love the closets! All 4 bedrooms are large enough to fit King sized beds. Every room has a nice sized walk-in closet. There is a Large laundry/utility room that would be great for a big family. And your fur children will just love running around the fenced yard.

Includes: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer connections

Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions.
Rental Terms: $1750 monthly rent | $1750 deposit

Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision.

Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Burchill Road have any available units?
2650 Burchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Burchill Road have?
Some of 2650 Burchill Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Burchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Burchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Burchill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Burchill Road is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Burchill Road offer parking?
No, 2650 Burchill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Burchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Burchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Burchill Road have a pool?
No, 2650 Burchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Burchill Road have accessible units?
No, 2650 Burchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Burchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Burchill Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University