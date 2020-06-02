2650 Burchill Road

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Renovated; 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Fort Worth, TX.



This home is the definition of not judging a book by it's cover. The interior has been completely renovated, the space in this house is massive, and we just know you'll love the closets! All 4 bedrooms are large enough to fit King sized beds. Every room has a nice sized walk-in closet. There is a Large laundry/utility room that would be great for a big family. And your fur children will just love running around the fenced yard.



Includes: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer connections



Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.

No breed or weight restrictions.

Rental Terms: $1750 monthly rent | $1750 deposit



Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision.



Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

