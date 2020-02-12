2641 Boyd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! This home is zoned to TANGLEWOOD and nestled by TCU! It is a great home with lots of character and has newer windows in all the rooms that make it light and bright. The original hardwood floors give the home a warm feeling that is easy to care for. The newly remolded kitchen is open to the dinning room and great for gatherings.

All the bedrooms are good size and 2 of them led to the large backyard. There is an extra bonus room that could be used for many different things. You will feel right at home in this space and able to walk to all TCU functions and Colonial Country Club! Come see this precious home.