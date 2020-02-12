All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 12 2020

2641 Boyd Avenue

2641 Boyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Boyd Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! This home is zoned to TANGLEWOOD and nestled by TCU! It is a great home with lots of character and has newer windows in all the rooms that make it light and bright. The original hardwood floors give the home a warm feeling that is easy to care for. The newly remolded kitchen is open to the dinning room and great for gatherings.
All the bedrooms are good size and 2 of them led to the large backyard. There is an extra bonus room that could be used for many different things. You will feel right at home in this space and able to walk to all TCU functions and Colonial Country Club! Come see this precious home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Boyd Avenue have any available units?
2641 Boyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 Boyd Avenue have?
Some of 2641 Boyd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Boyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Boyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Boyd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Boyd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2641 Boyd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Boyd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2641 Boyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Boyd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Boyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2641 Boyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Boyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2641 Boyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Boyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 Boyd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

