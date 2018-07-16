All apartments in Fort Worth
2624 Triangle Leaf Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2624 Triangle Leaf Drive

2624 Triangle Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Triangle Leaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REVIEWING ALL APPLICATIONS!
LIKE NEW HOME IN VILLAGES OF WOODLANDS SPRINGS! 3-2-2 with a study upfront. Kitchen with granite counters, an island and skylight, custom cabinets and counter space, black appliances, gas cook top and fridge included. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Cozy corner fireplace in the living room. Covered back patio. Great neighborhood with multi community pools, parks and trails. Convenient location for shopping, dining, and schools. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Better pictures coming soon. Owner - Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive have any available units?
2624 Triangle Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive have?
Some of 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Triangle Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 Triangle Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

