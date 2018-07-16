2624 Triangle Leaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REVIEWING ALL APPLICATIONS!

LIKE NEW HOME IN VILLAGES OF WOODLANDS SPRINGS! 3-2-2 with a study upfront. Kitchen with granite counters, an island and skylight, custom cabinets and counter space, black appliances, gas cook top and fridge included. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Cozy corner fireplace in the living room. Covered back patio. Great neighborhood with multi community pools, parks and trails. Convenient location for shopping, dining, and schools. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Better pictures coming soon. Owner - Agent