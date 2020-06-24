All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2624 Townsend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2624 Townsend Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:43 AM

2624 Townsend Drive

2624 Townsend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2624 Townsend Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable bungalow 4-2 conveniently located near and feeds into the sought after Lily B Clayton Location, Location, Location......This home is convenient to Down Town, the Medical District, TCU and Near Southside. This home has been completely updated with new kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter tops, paint, flooring ,plumbing, electrical, HVAC system & new water heater. Spacious backyard with huge trees and plenty of space to relax and entertain. This home is ready to make it yours. Landscaping included in Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Townsend Drive have any available units?
2624 Townsend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Townsend Drive have?
Some of 2624 Townsend Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Townsend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Townsend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Townsend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Townsend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2624 Townsend Drive offer parking?
No, 2624 Townsend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Townsend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Townsend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Townsend Drive have a pool?
No, 2624 Townsend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Townsend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Townsend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Townsend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Townsend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University