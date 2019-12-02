All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2618 Stadium Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2618 Stadium Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2618 Stadium Drive

2618 Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2618 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE MARCH 15!! WALK TO CLASS AND THE FOOTBALL STADIUM! Fantastic location with updates make this two bedroom bungalow an easy choice. Described as charming and adorable with original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and a washer and dryer. The extra large and light filled living areas are warm and inviting, there is a functioning fireplace with gas logs, a place for your flat screen TV, and a gorgeous window overlooking your new fenced backyard and outdoor kitchen cooking area. The bathrooms are updated, but still have the original look of the time period, extra large closets and a two car garage for your use with an electric opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Stadium Drive have any available units?
2618 Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Stadium Drive have?
Some of 2618 Stadium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Stadium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Stadium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2618 Stadium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Stadium Drive offers parking.
Does 2618 Stadium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 Stadium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Stadium Drive have a pool?
No, 2618 Stadium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Stadium Drive have accessible units?
No, 2618 Stadium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Stadium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 Stadium Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University