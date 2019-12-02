2618 Stadium Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE MARCH 15!! WALK TO CLASS AND THE FOOTBALL STADIUM! Fantastic location with updates make this two bedroom bungalow an easy choice. Described as charming and adorable with original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and a washer and dryer. The extra large and light filled living areas are warm and inviting, there is a functioning fireplace with gas logs, a place for your flat screen TV, and a gorgeous window overlooking your new fenced backyard and outdoor kitchen cooking area. The bathrooms are updated, but still have the original look of the time period, extra large closets and a two car garage for your use with an electric opener.