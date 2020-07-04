All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

2617 Prospect Avenue

2617 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Prospect Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY NOW! Apply TODAY!!

Very Clean Spacious 3/2 Duplex Includes: Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring, Open & Spacious Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances, Dining Area, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Master Bedroom w/Master Bath and Covered Front Porch.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

2617 Prospect Ave
Fort Worth TX 76164

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
1035 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Security System
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Master Bathroom
Dining Area
Laundry Area
No Pets

NORTHSIDE FORT WORTH:
LOCATED Off NW 28th St
LOCATED On Quiet Street
EASY Access To Jacksboro HWY 199
NEAR Historic Stockyards
MINUTES To Downtown Fort Worth
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
2617 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 2617 Prospect Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 2617 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 2617 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2617 Prospect Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2617 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

