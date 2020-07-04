2617 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup

Very Clean Spacious 3/2 Duplex Includes: Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring, Open & Spacious Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances, Dining Area, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Master Bedroom w/Master Bath and Covered Front Porch.



2617 Prospect Ave

Fort Worth TX 76164



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:

1035 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Security System

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove

Ceiling Fans

Master Bedroom

Master Bathroom

Dining Area

Laundry Area

No Pets



NORTHSIDE FORT WORTH:

LOCATED Off NW 28th St

LOCATED On Quiet Street

EASY Access To Jacksboro HWY 199

NEAR Historic Stockyards

MINUTES To Downtown Fort Worth

MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



