Fort Worth, TX
2608 Tar Heel Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:11 PM

2608 Tar Heel Drive

2608 Tar Heel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Tar Heel Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Ceramic tile floors with tile fireplace greet you as you enter into this home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Oak cabinets with black pull hardware. Appliance package includes a glass top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Hallway leads to all bedrooms tucked away from entertaining areas. Enjoy your master en-suite featuring dual sinks in large vanity, A large oval garden tub that sits below a large window for maximum outdoor light, and a glass separate shower. Master closet features customs built ins to provide maximum storage options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Tar Heel Drive have any available units?
2608 Tar Heel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Tar Heel Drive have?
Some of 2608 Tar Heel Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Tar Heel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Tar Heel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Tar Heel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Tar Heel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2608 Tar Heel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Tar Heel Drive offers parking.
Does 2608 Tar Heel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Tar Heel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Tar Heel Drive have a pool?
No, 2608 Tar Heel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Tar Heel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 Tar Heel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Tar Heel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Tar Heel Drive has units with dishwashers.

