2608 Tar Heel Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious Ceramic tile floors with tile fireplace greet you as you enter into this home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Oak cabinets with black pull hardware. Appliance package includes a glass top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Hallway leads to all bedrooms tucked away from entertaining areas. Enjoy your master en-suite featuring dual sinks in large vanity, A large oval garden tub that sits below a large window for maximum outdoor light, and a glass separate shower. Master closet features customs built ins to provide maximum storage options.