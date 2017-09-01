All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2604 NW 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2604 NW 18th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2604 NW 18th St

2604 NW 18th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2604 NW 18th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Fossil Ridge Apartment --- the best rental value in town. Available now!
<< Se Habla Espanol >>
2 large Bedrooms , 2 full Bathrooms plus a private balcony. New paint. New floor. Ceiling fan in each rooms.

Address : 2626 NW 18th St. Fort Worth TX 76106

Fossil Ridge Apartment is a safe, quite and friendly community. The perfect place to call home! Located close to Jacksboro Hwy ( 199 Hwy) and 183 Hwy, a few miles north of downtown Forth Worth. Don't miss this special opportunity. Call us to reserve your new home today. Our number : 817-625-9921

Amenities:
- Central Air Conditioning
- Garbage Disposal
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Washer & Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 NW 18th St have any available units?
2604 NW 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 NW 18th St have?
Some of 2604 NW 18th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 NW 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
2604 NW 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 NW 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 2604 NW 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2604 NW 18th St offer parking?
No, 2604 NW 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 2604 NW 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 NW 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 NW 18th St have a pool?
No, 2604 NW 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 2604 NW 18th St have accessible units?
No, 2604 NW 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 NW 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 NW 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University