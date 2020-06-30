2564 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

The most charming craftsman duplex with unmatched character high-end amenities obtained through custom design. Totally remodeled in 2019. Can come furnished. New GE Appliances included, refinished wood floors, new bathroom shower and vanities. Original built-ins, custom cabinetry, beam vaulted ceilings, and fresh paint are just a few of the upgrades. Full size gourmet kitchen. Smart home system, high speed internet INCLUDED. No pets! Tenant is responsible for utilities including ADT monitoring and security. Landlord takes care of yard maintenance. Washer and dyer available for use.