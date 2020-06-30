All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2564 Wabash Avenue

2564 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2564 Wabash Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
The most charming craftsman duplex with unmatched character high-end amenities obtained through custom design. Totally remodeled in 2019. Can come furnished. New GE Appliances included, refinished wood floors, new bathroom shower and vanities. Original built-ins, custom cabinetry, beam vaulted ceilings, and fresh paint are just a few of the upgrades. Full size gourmet kitchen. Smart home system, high speed internet INCLUDED. No pets! Tenant is responsible for utilities including ADT monitoring and security. Landlord takes care of yard maintenance. Washer and dyer available for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2564 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
2564 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2564 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 2564 Wabash Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2564 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2564 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2564 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2564 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2564 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 2564 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2564 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2564 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2564 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 2564 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2564 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2564 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2564 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2564 Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.

