2524 NE 30th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 NE 30th St.

2524 Northeast 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Northeast 30th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2524 NE 30th St, Ft. Worth (N-Side) - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in the North-side area of Ft. Worth with easy access to I-35 and loop 820. It has been updated with new paint inside & out, new flooring, new hardware & fixtures and has a large family room plus a formal living area. It comes with a gas stove and built in dishwasher. The fenced backyard has a big wooden deck and a metal storage building. Please check out all of our available properties at http://www.enrentaprops.com/vacancies/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 NE 30th St. have any available units?
2524 NE 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 NE 30th St. have?
Some of 2524 NE 30th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 NE 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2524 NE 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 NE 30th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2524 NE 30th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2524 NE 30th St. offer parking?
No, 2524 NE 30th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2524 NE 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 NE 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 NE 30th St. have a pool?
No, 2524 NE 30th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2524 NE 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 2524 NE 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 NE 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 NE 30th St. has units with dishwashers.

