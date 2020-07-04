All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2521 Nogales Drive

2521 Nogales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Nogales Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Perfect neighborhood location right on the border of White Settlement & Fort Worth. So many sidewalks for afternoon strolls & a cute park just 3 houses down. Plus, beautiful George Markos Park is just a 3 minute drive from your front yard. You'll love your 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an additional enclosed space for an office, play room, music room or home gym! Make it your own! Come see and feel the presence of home. Don't forget the accredited public schools nearby Tanna Hill, Uplift Elevate Prepatory, plus Idea Public Schools is also within the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Nogales Drive have any available units?
2521 Nogales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Nogales Drive have?
Some of 2521 Nogales Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Nogales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Nogales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Nogales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Nogales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2521 Nogales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Nogales Drive offers parking.
Does 2521 Nogales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Nogales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Nogales Drive have a pool?
No, 2521 Nogales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Nogales Drive have accessible units?
No, 2521 Nogales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Nogales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Nogales Drive has units with dishwashers.

