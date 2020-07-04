2521 Nogales Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Perfect neighborhood location right on the border of White Settlement & Fort Worth. So many sidewalks for afternoon strolls & a cute park just 3 houses down. Plus, beautiful George Markos Park is just a 3 minute drive from your front yard. You'll love your 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an additional enclosed space for an office, play room, music room or home gym! Make it your own! Come see and feel the presence of home. Don't forget the accredited public schools nearby Tanna Hill, Uplift Elevate Prepatory, plus Idea Public Schools is also within the area.