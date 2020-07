Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome David Weekley home. 2 story with master downstairs and master bath. Living area has fireplace. Beautiful wood floors. Kitchen has island with beautiful granite tops. Dishwasher, gas oven and cook top, microwave and refrigerator. Nice backyard with covered patio. Versatile family room upstairs. Home is near hospital district and TCU. Will consider short term rental. You will love everything about this home.