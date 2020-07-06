2512 Malcolm St

Amenities
Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ready For Lease - Amazing 3 bedroom newly remodeled with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances etc. Nice fireplace located in living area with an open floor plan. It has custom built in shelves with a large walk in closet located in the master bedroom.This property also comes with one of our move in specials Please see below ...Give us a call
MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:
1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door
2.55 inch Television
3. Refrigerator
(RLNE5655563)