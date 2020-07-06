2512 Malcolm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ready For Lease - Amazing 3 bedroom newly remodeled with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances etc. Nice fireplace located in living area with an open floor plan. It has custom built in shelves with a large walk in closet located in the master bedroom.This property also comes with one of our move in specials Please see below ...Give us a call



MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:

1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door

2.55 inch Television

3. Refrigerator



