2512 Malcolm St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:55 PM

2512 Malcolm St

2512 Malcolm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Malcolm Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ready For Lease - Amazing 3 bedroom newly remodeled with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances etc. Nice fireplace located in living area with an open floor plan. It has custom built in shelves with a large walk in closet located in the master bedroom.This property also comes with one of our move in specials Please see below ...Give us a call

MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:
1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door
2.55 inch Television
3. Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Malcolm St have any available units?
2512 Malcolm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Malcolm St have?
Some of 2512 Malcolm St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Malcolm St currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Malcolm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Malcolm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Malcolm St is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Malcolm St offer parking?
No, 2512 Malcolm St does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Malcolm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Malcolm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Malcolm St have a pool?
No, 2512 Malcolm St does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Malcolm St have accessible units?
No, 2512 Malcolm St does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Malcolm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Malcolm St does not have units with dishwashers.

