Fort Worth, TX
2512 Lipscomb Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:18 PM

2512 Lipscomb Street

2512 Lipscomb Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

2512 Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Completely remodeled home in the highly sought after Ryan Place addition with wood look luxury vinyl flooring. The kitchen is the home cooks dream with granite counter tops,tiled back splash and 5 burner gas range. The bathroom has a huge soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower. All new L.E.D lights are WiFi enabled,the home is also pre-wired for AT&T fiber optics. There is a separate studio or back house that is approximately 320 Sq.Ft. with a kitchenette and full bathroom. The washer and dryer can stay with the lease if needed or removed. Pets may be allowed at the owners discretion with a pet deposit. Room measurements are approximate and subject to verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Lipscomb Street have any available units?
2512 Lipscomb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Lipscomb Street have?
Some of 2512 Lipscomb Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Lipscomb Street currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Lipscomb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Lipscomb Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Lipscomb Street is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Lipscomb Street offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Lipscomb Street offers parking.
Does 2512 Lipscomb Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Lipscomb Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Lipscomb Street have a pool?
No, 2512 Lipscomb Street does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Lipscomb Street have accessible units?
No, 2512 Lipscomb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Lipscomb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Lipscomb Street has units with dishwashers.

