2512 Lipscomb Street

Completely remodeled home in the highly sought after Ryan Place addition with wood look luxury vinyl flooring. The kitchen is the home cooks dream with granite counter tops,tiled back splash and 5 burner gas range. The bathroom has a huge soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower. All new L.E.D lights are WiFi enabled,the home is also pre-wired for AT&T fiber optics. There is a separate studio or back house that is approximately 320 Sq.Ft. with a kitchenette and full bathroom. The washer and dryer can stay with the lease if needed or removed. Pets may be allowed at the owners discretion with a pet deposit. Room measurements are approximate and subject to verification.