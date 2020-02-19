Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2504 Mission Street Available 06/01/19 Available June TCU Area Two Bedroom One Bath Home - Cute brick home close to TCU, 2 bedrm 1 bath property has great living areas, large backyard, includes all appliances! Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or VOE with each submitted app. Co-signer may be required.



(RLNE3908283)