2500 Galvez Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Modern Townhouse located on the Trinity River, with Spectacular Views of Downtown from your own Private Rooftop Terrace. This Unit is located at the end of The Riverwalk Residences with unobstructed views of Downtown. Property boasts 3 stories of Designer Finish Out with no expense spared. Floating Steel Stairwell, Custom Electronic Blinds, Luxury Lighting&Hardware, Waterfall Island with Gorgeous Quartzite & Farmhouse Sink. Sliding Doors off Living to Juliet Balcony. Gaze at the Downtown Skyline while relaxing in Fabulous Spacious Soaker Tub, in perfectly designed Master Bath. Newer Development near Downtown Ft Worth&Trinity River, don’t miss your chance to own this coveted end unit with a view.