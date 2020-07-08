All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:08 AM

2500 Galvez Avenue

2500 Galvez Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Galvez Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Modern Townhouse located on the Trinity River, with Spectacular Views of Downtown from your own Private Rooftop Terrace. This Unit is located at the end of The Riverwalk Residences with unobstructed views of Downtown. Property boasts 3 stories of Designer Finish Out with no expense spared. Floating Steel Stairwell, Custom Electronic Blinds, Luxury Lighting&Hardware, Waterfall Island with Gorgeous Quartzite & Farmhouse Sink. Sliding Doors off Living to Juliet Balcony. Gaze at the Downtown Skyline while relaxing in Fabulous Spacious Soaker Tub, in perfectly designed Master Bath. Newer Development near Downtown Ft Worth&Trinity River, don’t miss your chance to own this coveted end unit with a view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Galvez Avenue have any available units?
2500 Galvez Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Galvez Avenue have?
Some of 2500 Galvez Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Galvez Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Galvez Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Galvez Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Galvez Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2500 Galvez Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Galvez Avenue offers parking.
Does 2500 Galvez Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Galvez Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Galvez Avenue have a pool?
No, 2500 Galvez Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Galvez Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2500 Galvez Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Galvez Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Galvez Avenue has units with dishwashers.

