2441 Barzona Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 10:51 PM

2441 Barzona Drive

2441 Barzona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Barzona Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Move in ready home.This home is absolutely lovely!! Very well maintained, very well cared for and the cleanest home ever!! This home is only 3 years old and shows beautifully. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal living area and another living area at the back of the home. Separate utility room off garage. Bedrooms are nice size and master has large walk in closet. All appliances, plumbing and electrical are warrantied until 2021. Energy star appliances, 4 solar attic fans installed to keep heat OUT of the attic, keeping home cooler in summer and lots of other goodies. This is a great home in a great neighborhood ! Come see it quickly because it won't last long.
USE TAR form for application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Barzona Drive have any available units?
2441 Barzona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 Barzona Drive have?
Some of 2441 Barzona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Barzona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Barzona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Barzona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2441 Barzona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2441 Barzona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2441 Barzona Drive offers parking.
Does 2441 Barzona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2441 Barzona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Barzona Drive have a pool?
No, 2441 Barzona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2441 Barzona Drive have accessible units?
No, 2441 Barzona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Barzona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 Barzona Drive has units with dishwashers.

