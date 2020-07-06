2441 Barzona Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Move in ready home.This home is absolutely lovely!! Very well maintained, very well cared for and the cleanest home ever!! This home is only 3 years old and shows beautifully. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal living area and another living area at the back of the home. Separate utility room off garage. Bedrooms are nice size and master has large walk in closet. All appliances, plumbing and electrical are warrantied until 2021. Energy star appliances, 4 solar attic fans installed to keep heat OUT of the attic, keeping home cooler in summer and lots of other goodies. This is a great home in a great neighborhood ! Come see it quickly because it won't last long.

USE TAR form for application