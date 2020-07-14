2433 Red Draw Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in Oak Creek Trails community near Tanger Outlet Mall, restaurants and Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to I-35W. LR has corner gas fireplace, ceiling fan. Kitchen has granite ctops and skylight, space for bar eating, island, gas range, built in microwave, breakfast nook. Study may be used as home office, music room or 4th bedroom. Master suite has separate shower and garden tub with large walk in closet. 2 inch blinds throughout.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a monthly $30 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include a photo of the applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.