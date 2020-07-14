All apartments in Fort Worth
2433 Red Draw Road
2433 Red Draw Road

2433 Red Draw Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2433 Red Draw Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in Oak Creek Trails community near Tanger Outlet Mall, restaurants and Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to I-35W. LR has corner gas fireplace, ceiling fan. Kitchen has granite ctops and skylight, space for bar eating, island, gas range, built in microwave, breakfast nook. Study may be used as home office, music room or 4th bedroom. Master suite has separate shower and garden tub with large walk in closet. 2 inch blinds throughout.
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a monthly $30 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include a photo of the applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

