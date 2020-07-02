All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:40 AM

2428 Poplar Spring Road

2428 Poplar Spring Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Poplar Spring Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning home features two separate living and two separate dining areas. The "formal" living and dining room have been updated with upgraded laminate wood flooring, are located at the front of the house and could easily be repurposed as an additional living space, office, play room, etc. The open concept kitchen features a newer stove, black side by side fridge, and oversized peninsula that can be used as a breakfast bar. The second living and dining areas are open to the kitchen, creating the perfect environment for entertaining. Large screened in back porch and fenced backyard. Master bedroom features an in suite master bath and walk in closet. Two other secondary bedrooms AND an office are all downstairs. Upstairs is a 1/2 bath and a bonus room/3rd bedroom as it does have a closet and could provide needed privacy for your more independent occupants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Poplar Spring Road have any available units?
2428 Poplar Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Poplar Spring Road have?
Some of 2428 Poplar Spring Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Poplar Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Poplar Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Poplar Spring Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Poplar Spring Road is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Poplar Spring Road offer parking?
No, 2428 Poplar Spring Road does not offer parking.
Does 2428 Poplar Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Poplar Spring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Poplar Spring Road have a pool?
No, 2428 Poplar Spring Road does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Poplar Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 2428 Poplar Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Poplar Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Poplar Spring Road does not have units with dishwashers.

