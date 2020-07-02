2428 Poplar Spring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning home features two separate living and two separate dining areas. The "formal" living and dining room have been updated with upgraded laminate wood flooring, are located at the front of the house and could easily be repurposed as an additional living space, office, play room, etc. The open concept kitchen features a newer stove, black side by side fridge, and oversized peninsula that can be used as a breakfast bar. The second living and dining areas are open to the kitchen, creating the perfect environment for entertaining. Large screened in back porch and fenced backyard. Master bedroom features an in suite master bath and walk in closet. Two other secondary bedrooms AND an office are all downstairs. Upstairs is a 1/2 bath and a bonus room/3rd bedroom as it does have a closet and could provide needed privacy for your more independent occupants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.