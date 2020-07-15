All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2413 Hillview Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2413 Hillview Drive

2413 Hillview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Hillview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Hillview Drive have any available units?
2413 Hillview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Hillview Drive have?
Some of 2413 Hillview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Hillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Hillview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Hillview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Hillview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2413 Hillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Hillview Drive offers parking.
Does 2413 Hillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Hillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Hillview Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Hillview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Hillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Hillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Hillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Hillview Drive has units with dishwashers.
