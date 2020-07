Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This spectacular home will not last long! Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living, and dining area. The oversized master bathroom includes tile flooring. The captivating kitchen includes an appliance package of stove, refrigerator, built in microwave, and dishwasher! This great find offers major curb appeal and upgrades!

