2363 Laurelhill Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bathtub carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This upgraded property features two tone neutral paint, wood like plank flooring in the living, kitchen, dining, and bathrooms, and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms! The open floor plan, tall ceilings, and ample windows makes this home feel light, bright, and roomy. The kitchen, which features black appliances, is open to the dining and living area allowing for the perfect layout for entertaining. REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED! The master bedroom features an in suite master bath with a sit down area vanity and larger soaking tub

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.