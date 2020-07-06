All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2320 Cass Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2320 Cass Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM

2320 Cass Street

2320 Cass Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2320 Cass Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Carver Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with tandem 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout from walls to kitchen cabinets. Hard surface flooring throughout from the wood in living area to ceramic tile in the bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with stainless appliances and a large green grass backyard makes a great home for you, your family and guests for entertaining. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included with monthly rent. Go to www. frontrec. com rentalapp for more information and for application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Cass Street have any available units?
2320 Cass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Cass Street have?
Some of 2320 Cass Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Cass Street currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Cass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Cass Street pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Cass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2320 Cass Street offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Cass Street offers parking.
Does 2320 Cass Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Cass Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Cass Street have a pool?
No, 2320 Cass Street does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Cass Street have accessible units?
No, 2320 Cass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Cass Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Cass Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University