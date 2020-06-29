All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2312 Priscella Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll be amazed at the soaring vaulted ceilings as you enter the spacious 3-2-2 home. Very open & bright floor plan, gourmet kitchen with custom wood cabinets, ceramic tile floors in the entry, kitchen, dining area and both baths. Landscaped yards with automatic sprinkler system, covered back patio, fenced backyard. Separate soaking tub & shower in the master bath, split bedrooms and many more upgrades throughout the house. Community pool & water park, sports court, soccer filed and park are all yours to enjoy. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Priscella Drive have any available units?
2312 Priscella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Priscella Drive have?
Some of 2312 Priscella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Priscella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Priscella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Priscella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Priscella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Priscella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Priscella Drive offers parking.
Does 2312 Priscella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Priscella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Priscella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Priscella Drive has a pool.
Does 2312 Priscella Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 Priscella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Priscella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Priscella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

