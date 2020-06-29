2312 Priscella Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll be amazed at the soaring vaulted ceilings as you enter the spacious 3-2-2 home. Very open & bright floor plan, gourmet kitchen with custom wood cabinets, ceramic tile floors in the entry, kitchen, dining area and both baths. Landscaped yards with automatic sprinkler system, covered back patio, fenced backyard. Separate soaking tub & shower in the master bath, split bedrooms and many more upgrades throughout the house. Community pool & water park, sports court, soccer filed and park are all yours to enjoy. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.