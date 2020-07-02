2311 Alston Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous renovated 4/2 in the Fairmount District. With high 10ft. ceilings, two tone paint, and laminate floors, this stunning home is conveniently located within minutes of TCU and walking distance from Daggett Elementary; sits right next to a historical landmark and offers great access to Magnolia St. The fully upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, cherry cabinets, custom backsplash, and stainless appliances. With a private gate and pergola entrance, this property is perfect for entertaining. New wood like plank floors in all 4 bedrooms; solid surface flooring throughout perfect for pets and allergies.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.