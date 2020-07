Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Crafted 4-2-2 in Fort Worth! Interior features laminate wood flooring through entry, formal dining area, and living room. 4th Bedroom or Office upon entry. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet counter space. Spacious living area. Master with walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms. Brand new laminating floors in living and dining area, new carpets in three bedrooms. Fenced yard, 2 car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping.