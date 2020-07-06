All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:40 AM

2308 Bermont Red Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Bermont Red Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! WELL maintained 3 BR and 2BA one story home with Keller ISD +Open and spacious home on a lovely interior lot +Kitchen with quartz countertops, island, SS appliances with plenty of cabinet space +Spacious family room with ceramic flooring +Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower +Large covered back patio +In close proximity to shopping centers and access to I35W in the Alliance Corridor +Come see this adorable home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Bermont Red Lane have any available units?
2308 Bermont Red Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Bermont Red Lane have?
Some of 2308 Bermont Red Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Bermont Red Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Bermont Red Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Bermont Red Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Bermont Red Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2308 Bermont Red Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Bermont Red Lane offers parking.
Does 2308 Bermont Red Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Bermont Red Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Bermont Red Lane have a pool?
No, 2308 Bermont Red Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Bermont Red Lane have accessible units?
No, 2308 Bermont Red Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Bermont Red Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Bermont Red Lane has units with dishwashers.

