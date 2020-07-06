2308 Bermont Red Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! WELL maintained 3 BR and 2BA one story home with Keller ISD +Open and spacious home on a lovely interior lot +Kitchen with quartz countertops, island, SS appliances with plenty of cabinet space +Spacious family room with ceramic flooring +Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower +Large covered back patio +In close proximity to shopping centers and access to I35W in the Alliance Corridor +Come see this adorable home today!