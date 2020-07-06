All apartments in Fort Worth
228 Wimberly Street

228 Wimberly Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Rent includes up to $200 of electric usage per month! Beautiful, like new, town home in desirable Linwood! Near Cultural District, 7th Street and downtown. Open concept downstairs with gorgeous kitchen featuring granite counters, huge walk-in pantry and SS appliances. Large bedrooms with spacious closets, master bedroom with sitting area and double vanities in bath. Washer, dryer and fridge included! Covered patio with end unit privacy, gas stub on patio and shade trees. Lawn care included. (Home is listed for sale or lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Wimberly Street have any available units?
228 Wimberly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Wimberly Street have?
Some of 228 Wimberly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Wimberly Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 Wimberly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Wimberly Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 Wimberly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 228 Wimberly Street offer parking?
Yes, 228 Wimberly Street offers parking.
Does 228 Wimberly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Wimberly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Wimberly Street have a pool?
No, 228 Wimberly Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 Wimberly Street have accessible units?
No, 228 Wimberly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Wimberly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Wimberly Street has units with dishwashers.

