228 Wimberly Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rent includes up to $200 of electric usage per month! Beautiful, like new, town home in desirable Linwood! Near Cultural District, 7th Street and downtown. Open concept downstairs with gorgeous kitchen featuring granite counters, huge walk-in pantry and SS appliances. Large bedrooms with spacious closets, master bedroom with sitting area and double vanities in bath. Washer, dryer and fridge included! Covered patio with end unit privacy, gas stub on patio and shade trees. Lawn care included. (Home is listed for sale or lease)