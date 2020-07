Amenities

2 Bdrm, 2 Ba Home In Legacy Village - Legacy Village 2 bedroom rental home for lease. Open living area with wood-like flooring throughout sets the tone for this 1,124sf home. Spacious and split bedrooms and a living area with vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplace will attract tons of attention. Good sized backyard is pet-friendly. Any and all pets to be approved by the owner. Leasing for $1225.00 a month.

Minimum18-month lease term only.



(RLNE2367427)