Amenities

granite counters garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

This gorgeous home has a split master floor plan, with wonderful OPEN family room and kitchen areas. Kitchen has granite countertops with slate backsplash, Custom 42inch kitchen cabinets, and an island. Its open floor plan concept and high ceilings makes it a great home for entertaining family and friends. Simply put, this home is MOVE IN ready with easy access to I35, 287, shopping, dining and schools.All of this plus a community pool, walking path, & park