Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Wonderful two story home with 3 bedrooms, two and a half baths and two living areas. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Spacious eat in kitchen with refrigerator included. Family room downstairs, 2nd living area on 2nd floor. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Master bath with dual sinks and walk in closet. Nice yard with covered patio. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. New vinyl floor in family room and fresh paint throughout. Ready for immediate move in!