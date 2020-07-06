All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2241 Laurel Forest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Laurel Forest Drive have any available units?
2241 Laurel Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2241 Laurel Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Laurel Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Laurel Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Laurel Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Laurel Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 2241 Laurel Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2241 Laurel Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Laurel Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Laurel Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2241 Laurel Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Laurel Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2241 Laurel Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Laurel Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Laurel Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 Laurel Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 Laurel Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

