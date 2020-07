Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice open concept home located in the Hills of Windridge Subdivision. This beautiful property has a large open kitchen with dark cabinets, large island and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized dining area and living room. Master bathroom has separate sinks, large walk in closet. Other bedrooms have a jack and jill bathroom. The large fenced in backyard contains a patio to include a lovely pergola and fan.