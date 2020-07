Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms+ Flex Room (can be used as a 4th Bedroom or TV Room)+ Office and an office. Huge open kitchen, lots of cabinets with island, oversized pantry and den area with a built in desk. Spacious Master Bedroom. Master bath has jetted garden tub, separate vanities and shower. Huge Master Closet. Equipped with Refrigerator. Great location Close to I35, shopping & schools. Beautiful, well maintained and clean.

Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Texas.