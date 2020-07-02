2208 Mistletoe Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous fully remodeled 1917 Brick Tudor in historic Mistletoe Heights with fresh updates and smart home features. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, brand new custom cabinets, granite countertops, and quartz bathrooms. The upstairs master suite includes a sun lit loft that overlooks the front yard. The master bath includes an updated walk in shower with new tile and fixtures. Two bedrooms downstairs with large full-size bath. Walk-bike to Lily B or Newby Park, easy access to I-30, CTP, downtown, Magnolia and more! Energy-efficient features include smart thermostat, foam insulation, and tankless water heater, translating to low energy bills. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



*Lawn care included!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=tJyFPtk0cG&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com