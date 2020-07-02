All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2208 Mistletoe Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous fully remodeled 1917 Brick Tudor in historic Mistletoe Heights with fresh updates and smart home features. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, brand new custom cabinets, granite countertops, and quartz bathrooms. The upstairs master suite includes a sun lit loft that overlooks the front yard. The master bath includes an updated walk in shower with new tile and fixtures. Two bedrooms downstairs with large full-size bath. Walk-bike to Lily B or Newby Park, easy access to I-30, CTP, downtown, Magnolia and more! Energy-efficient features include smart thermostat, foam insulation, and tankless water heater, translating to low energy bills. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Lawn care included!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=tJyFPtk0cG&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Mistletoe Ave have any available units?
2208 Mistletoe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2208 Mistletoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Mistletoe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Mistletoe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Mistletoe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2208 Mistletoe Ave offer parking?
No, 2208 Mistletoe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Mistletoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Mistletoe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Mistletoe Ave have a pool?
No, 2208 Mistletoe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Mistletoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 2208 Mistletoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Mistletoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Mistletoe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Mistletoe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Mistletoe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

