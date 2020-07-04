All apartments in Fort Worth
2207 NW 23rd St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:30 PM

2207 NW 23rd St

2207 Northwest 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Northwest 23rd Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc74fbb05e ---- Located near Fort Worth's world famous Stockyards, Rockwood Golf Course, Fort Worth's Panther Island and Northside's High School. This newly built home hosts plenty of upgrades; Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, niche, custom cabinets, etc... and a big backyard to relax. To Schedule Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Stainless Appliances W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 NW 23rd St have any available units?
2207 NW 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 NW 23rd St have?
Some of 2207 NW 23rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 NW 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2207 NW 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 NW 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 NW 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2207 NW 23rd St offer parking?
No, 2207 NW 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2207 NW 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 NW 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 NW 23rd St have a pool?
No, 2207 NW 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2207 NW 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 2207 NW 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 NW 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 NW 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

