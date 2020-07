Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This beautiful home is located on a mature lot in Arlington Heights offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with new carpet in bedrooms, real hardwood and tile. Kitchen has been updated, bathroom has been updated, large utility room located in the back oh the home. 2 car covered carport. This is a charming home in a great location that will not last long Schedule your viewing today!