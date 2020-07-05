All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:17 AM

217 Silver Lake Trail

217 Silver Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

217 Silver Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Silver Lake - Property Id: 173500

Beautiful home located in Secure, Quiet, Pleasant Community close to I-35 with good schools. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and laundry with hookups. It's very clean, new carpeting throughout, spacious bedrooms, and a separate dining area off Kitchen. It also has Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garage door opener, City sewer, City water, Sidewalks, and Great Schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173500
Property Id 173500

(RLNE5383788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Silver Lake Trail have any available units?
217 Silver Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Silver Lake Trail have?
Some of 217 Silver Lake Trail's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Silver Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
217 Silver Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Silver Lake Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Silver Lake Trail is pet friendly.
Does 217 Silver Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 217 Silver Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 217 Silver Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Silver Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Silver Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 217 Silver Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 217 Silver Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 217 Silver Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Silver Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Silver Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

