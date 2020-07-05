217 Silver Lake Trail

Amenities
Silver Lake - Property Id: 173500
Beautiful home located in Secure, Quiet, Pleasant Community close to I-35 with good schools. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and laundry with hookups. It's very clean, new carpeting throughout, spacious bedrooms, and a separate dining area off Kitchen. It also has Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garage door opener, City sewer, City water, Sidewalks, and Great Schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173500
