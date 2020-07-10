213 Byron St

Amenities

Beautiful updated bungalow style home just a block away from The Trinity River District and trails! Spacious and naturally well-lit. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has gorgeous wood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Entry way, kitchen, and formal dining room are all tile. The front porch is tiled and covered. Huge backyard with mature trees, covered patio includes lawn furniture and outdoor grill. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance, quarterly pest control, and monitored security alarm included. Smoke free. MOVE IN READY and new appliances. $1300.00/mo, $1300.00 security deposit. 12 month lease. $250 pet deposit for dogs under 20 lbs. 2 pet limit, $15 fee per month, per pet. $55 Application fee per tenant. Utilities (ATT, Green Mountain, and City of Fort Worth only) Text Stephanie at 682-551-7440. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.