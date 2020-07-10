All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:05 AM

213 Byron St

213 Byron Street · No Longer Available
Location

213 Byron Street, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Brookside Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful updated bungalow style home just a block away from The Trinity River District and trails! Spacious and naturally well-lit. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has gorgeous wood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Entry way, kitchen, and formal dining room are all tile. The front porch is tiled and covered. Huge backyard with mature trees, covered patio includes lawn furniture and outdoor grill. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance, quarterly pest control, and monitored security alarm included. Smoke free. MOVE IN READY and new appliances. $1300.00/mo, $1300.00 security deposit. 12 month lease. $250 pet deposit for dogs under 20 lbs. 2 pet limit, $15 fee per month, per pet. $55 Application fee per tenant. Utilities (ATT, Green Mountain, and City of Fort Worth only) Text Stephanie at 682-551-7440. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Byron St have any available units?
213 Byron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Byron St have?
Some of 213 Byron St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Byron St currently offering any rent specials?
213 Byron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Byron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Byron St is pet friendly.
Does 213 Byron St offer parking?
Yes, 213 Byron St offers parking.
Does 213 Byron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Byron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Byron St have a pool?
No, 213 Byron St does not have a pool.
Does 213 Byron St have accessible units?
No, 213 Byron St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Byron St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Byron St has units with dishwashers.

