Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2120 Yucca Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 1:30 AM

2120 Yucca Avenue

2120 Yucca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Yucca Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Great Oakhurst home with Old Time Charm! At this amazing price the owner will pay tenants water bill, wifi and $100 of the electric bill. As you walk into this charming home you will love the wood floors and lots of windows that provide great natural lighting. The formal dining has a large picture window with wood floors. The kitchen has freshly painted cabinets and a new stainless steel refrigerator. Both the bedrooms have wood floors, lots of windows and a ceiling fan. The cozy sun-room leads to the beautiful back yard with a brick patio area. The little details make this home with the glass door knobs, cute shelves, and open living area. The bonus room up stairs is great for storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Yucca Avenue have any available units?
2120 Yucca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Yucca Avenue have?
Some of 2120 Yucca Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Yucca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Yucca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Yucca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Yucca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2120 Yucca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Yucca Avenue offers parking.
Does 2120 Yucca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Yucca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Yucca Avenue have a pool?
No, 2120 Yucca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Yucca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2120 Yucca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Yucca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Yucca Avenue has units with dishwashers.

