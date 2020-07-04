2120 Yucca Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Great Oakhurst home with Old Time Charm! At this amazing price the owner will pay tenants water bill, wifi and $100 of the electric bill. As you walk into this charming home you will love the wood floors and lots of windows that provide great natural lighting. The formal dining has a large picture window with wood floors. The kitchen has freshly painted cabinets and a new stainless steel refrigerator. Both the bedrooms have wood floors, lots of windows and a ceiling fan. The cozy sun-room leads to the beautiful back yard with a brick patio area. The little details make this home with the glass door knobs, cute shelves, and open living area. The bonus room up stairs is great for storage!