Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow in the heart of the Cultural District. Features include gleaming hardwood floors throughout; an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, two full bathrooms, separate laundry room and a fabulous backyard with a great storage shed and an over-sized deck for relaxing or entertaining friends. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.