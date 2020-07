Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely Remodeled gem in the heart of Northside. Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new central ac & heat, granite in the kitchen, separate laundry closet with hook ups, large backyard fenced in with privacy fence. One time pet fee of $350 per pet is NON-REFUNDABLE. Deposit, first months rent and any pet fees are due at lease signing. NO prior evictions or felonies. $40 application fee paid online once paper application is emailed in. 2 year or 3 year lease ONLY.