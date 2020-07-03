2117 Shawnee Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming and move in ready home located in Northwest ISD. Light and bright updated kitchen features granite counter tops, SS appliances and custom island. Large living and master suite. This house is perfect for entertaining with a large backyard. Harriet Creek features community pool and parks. Welcome home! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.