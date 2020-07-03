All apartments in Fort Worth
2117 Shawnee Trail
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

2117 Shawnee Trail

2117 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Shawnee Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming and move in ready home located in Northwest ISD. Light and bright updated kitchen features granite counter tops, SS appliances and custom island. Large living and master suite. This house is perfect for entertaining with a large backyard. Harriet Creek features community pool and parks. Welcome home! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
2117 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 2117 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Shawnee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 2117 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2117 Shawnee Trail has a pool.
Does 2117 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 2117 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.

