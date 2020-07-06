2113 Benning Way

Amenities
Free 65" TV!- This stunning completely updated 4 bed 2.5 bath house in Ft Worth is now available. Home features neutral paint, tile flooring and multiple living areas. Open kitchen offers granite counters, island and pantry. All bedroom are upstairs, fenced in back yard and energy efficient item in place for lower utility bills. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com
*Free 65 inch TV with executed lease!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=wQJgomHQCE&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com