All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2110 Thomas Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2110 Thomas Place
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:39 PM

2110 Thomas Place

2110 Thomas Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2110 Thomas Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1920s craftsman bungalow in the heart of Arlington Heights. Enjoy your morning coffee on the sprawling front porch and enjoy cooking meals in the sleek, remodeled white on white kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The master suite has a private entrance attached to a mud porch, a fireplace and bathroom with a claw foot tub. Second and third bedroom are spacious and have original hardwoods. New HVAC in 2019, new roof in 2018, new plumbing fixtures in 2019. Washer and dryer stays with property. Make this house your home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Thomas Place have any available units?
2110 Thomas Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Thomas Place have?
Some of 2110 Thomas Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Thomas Place currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Thomas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Thomas Place pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Thomas Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2110 Thomas Place offer parking?
No, 2110 Thomas Place does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Thomas Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Thomas Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Thomas Place have a pool?
No, 2110 Thomas Place does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Thomas Place have accessible units?
No, 2110 Thomas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Thomas Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Thomas Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University