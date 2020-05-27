2110 Thomas Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1920s craftsman bungalow in the heart of Arlington Heights. Enjoy your morning coffee on the sprawling front porch and enjoy cooking meals in the sleek, remodeled white on white kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The master suite has a private entrance attached to a mud porch, a fireplace and bathroom with a claw foot tub. Second and third bedroom are spacious and have original hardwoods. New HVAC in 2019, new roof in 2018, new plumbing fixtures in 2019. Washer and dryer stays with property. Make this house your home now!