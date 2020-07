Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning two story home waiting for you! The granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and fenced back yard are just some of the many amenities this home has to offer! Updated tile flooring in the living, kitchen and dining areas allows for easy clean up and style! Don't miss out!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.