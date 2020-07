Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely two bedroom gem is located in the well desired Oakhurst neighborhood located less than 3 miles from Downtown Fort Worth. Nestled in the quaint historic area, this updated beauty will feature new floors, paint, lighting, ceiling fans and other amenities. A wonderfully landscaped front yard and a huge backyard only add to this amazing home. This is a must see and available for immediate move-in.