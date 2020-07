Amenities

Adorable cottage located in the Historical Fairmount District. Spacious three bedroom, two full bath home includes original hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, large back patio for entertaining, welcoming front porch, french doors connecting study to living room, and garden tub with picture window overlooking large backyard. Home includes vintage tile and crown molding that gives special character all it's own. This is a must see, Don't miss out!